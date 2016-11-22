Vitec Launches Broadcast-Grade Integrated IPTV

Vitec announced the launch of an integrated IPTV and digital signage platform.



The latest generation of Vitec's EZ TV platform enhances the turnkey system with comprehensive digital signage capabilities, allowing organizations to create digital signs, centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface and automate video streaming workflows and signage campaigns. The platform utilizes powerful hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points that provide low latency 1080p60 playback and the reliability required for large-scale deployments.

"With the latest enhancements we have set the bar high in terms of ease of deployment, performance, user experience, reliability, and cost," said Eli Garten, VP of IPTV & Enterprise Video Solutions at Vitec. "We're thrilled with the amazing success we've had so far with EZ TV 8.0, including its recent deployment at the brand-new Golden1 Center in Sacramento. The EZ TV platform is quickly becoming the new standard for IPTV and signage projects in sports venues and enterprise facilities."

PTV users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updating of electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with new assets updating while events take place, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels.