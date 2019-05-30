Vistacom Earns PSNI Global Deployment Certification

Vistacom's David Jaques, director of operations, has received PSNI Global Deployment certification. This certification ensures that customers receive a standardized approach to service and integration no matter where in the world their project is located because they are working with a PSNI certified integrator. With integrators on six continents and more than 170 offices around the world, PSNI Global Alliance is a fast-growing private network of technology integrators and service providers.

“By having this certification process in place, our member's customers can be assured they’re always going to get the same standardized, superior service from region to region, country to country,” said Chris Miller, executive director of PSNI Global Alliance.

To become certified for Global Deployment, employees of the member company must pass an exam that demonstrates mastery of global audiovisual deployment practices as outlined in the PSNI Global Deployment handbook.

Skill areas include contracts, meetings, expectations, design, programming, end user training, project templates, project workflow, and more. To ensure each project strictly adheres to PSNI Global Deployment practices, PSNI integrators provide peer reviews focusing on response time, information accuracy, and whether they met or exceeded expectations.

“We’re excited that Dave has been certified for Global Deployment with PSNI on behalf of Vistacom,” said Angela Nolan, COO, and PSNI Global Alliance Board Member. “Dave is a valuable part of our operations team, and this certification allows us to work in sync with other integrators so we can focus on the same goals for the best outcome for our customer.”

Vistacom joins an elite group of certified PSNI members. The Global Deployment Committee holds an annual peer review of each certified member company.