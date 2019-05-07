Visix Digital Signage Highlights User Experience at 2019 SEGD Conference

Visix will showcase its interactive wayfinding designs, digital signage and room signs at the annual SEGD Conference, taking place June 6-8 at the Fairmont Austin Hotel in Texas (booth 412).

“The experience is everything,” said Jill Perardi, creative services manager for Visix. “Whether it’s the UI of our software, or the user experience when interacting with our wayfinding and touchscreen designs, everything we do is focused on creating an enjoyable, gratifying encounter, so we can reinforce the client’s engagement goals. The SEGD conference is the perfect place to network with experiential design experts to get feedback about our current offering, and explore burgeoning experiential trends.”

Visix will highlight the company’s award-winning wayfinding designs, which focus on personalized experience and audience engagement by combining deep navigation paths, sophisticated graphics and intuitive UI design. These designs also incorporate tools like SMS messaging and QR tags for continued engagement away from the sign. In addition to HMTL5 wayfinding and directories, the booth will showcase interactive screen layouts for organizational communications built in Visix’s digital signage software application.

Visix will also demonstrate the latest version of their AxisTV Signage Suite content management software for digital signage. Version 1.21 of the platform has powerful design features, drag-n-drop widgets and configurable data mapping tools to create beautiful signage layouts that match brand identity or environmental décor. The company also offers a variety of automated content feeds and downloadable artwork packs to streamline digital signage workflows.

Visix will also display their Touch interactive room signs and wireless E Ink room signs for space management. The room signs show event calendars or room reservations from popular calendar applications like Microsoft Exchange and Exchange 365, EMS Platform Services, Google Calendar and more outside shared spaces. The units are easily mounted on any surface and can be fitted with custom faceplates to match environmental designs.