Visionary Introduces Next-Generation AV-over-IP Encoders and Decoders

Visionary (opens in new tab) is launching the 5 Series, a next-generation of Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series endpoints boasting 4K60 4:4:4 1GbE encoders and decoders. The 5 Series introduces a range of advanced capabilities, including 4K60 4:4:4 video support, Audio Return Channel (ARC) over IP, isochronous USB over IP for webcam extension, and a full motion MJPEG substream.

[Is AVoIP at a Tipping Point? One Man's Opinion] (opens in new tab)

Building on the foundation of Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix 4 Series, which introduced AV-over-IP endpoints with USB-C I/O for seamless soft-codec integration, the 5 Series raises the bar with an array of innovative features and enhanced performance. The 5 Series boasts 4K60 4:4:4 video support to deliver clear image quality and color depth without compromising bandwidth. Featuring Audio Return Channel (ARC) over IP, the 5 Series enables audio to be returned from a display or endpoint to the source without additional connectivity requirements. The 5 Series integrates isochronous USB over IP to simplify webcam extension over IP for enhanced video conferencing and remote collaboration. Designed for remote monitoring and simplified video distribution, the 5 Series includes a full-motion MJPEG substream to provide users with a secondary, lower-bandwidth video stream.

“Visionary is committed to pushing the boundaries of functionality and performance in AV over IP solutions,” said Scott Freshman, chief operating officer for Visionary. “The launch of our next-generation 5 Series showcases our dedication to providing our customers with the most advanced and feature-rich AV solutions on the market, including seamless integration with leading control systems. The 5 Series adds 4K60 4:4:4 video support over 1GbE ensuring stunning image quality and color depth for the most demanding applications.”

[Running from Fears in Pro AV] (opens in new tab)

Visionary’s new 5 Series is designed to meet the growing demands of the Pro AV market. The 5 Series offers best-in-class performance, reliability and flexibility, making them the perfect solution for various applications, from conference rooms and huddle spaces to large-scale video distribution and digital signage. Packed with new features and built on Visionary’s legacy of innovation, the 5 Series redefines the future of professional AV solutions. Visionary’s 5 Series will complement the current lineup of PacketAV Matrix 4 Series endpoints, which continue to garner immense success with many unique installations and monumental projects.