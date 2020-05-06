Virtual Reality Campus Visits Let Students Connect with Colleges During COVID-19 (Center for Digital Education)

"When I first envisioned a phone app to replace the physical college campus tour, it was a way to enable rural students and those who aren’t wealthy to visit campuses without having to travel to get there. As state director of a federally funded initiative that helps young people prepare for college, I realized virtual reality was a way to transport students to colleges throughout the state even if they didn’t have the time or money to do a regular in-person tour."—Source: Center for Digital Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, in-person campus tours are simply out of the question. Virtual reality-based tours are looking to help replicate the experience, letting students get a better sense of the physical space and activities on campus than if they were just looking at photographs.