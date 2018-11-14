Virginia Tech announces $1 billion 'innovation campus' (EdScoop)

"Virginia Tech announced on Tuesday plans to construct a $1 billion “innovation campus” to be opened next year in Alexandria, Virginia, just two miles from the new HQ2 office Amazon intends to build in nearby Crystal City, Virginia."—Source: EdScoop

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

On the heels of Amazon's HQ2 announcement, Virginia Tech is making a major investment in innovation. Read how this investment will make the institution a transformative force by creating a cutting-edge facility to house STEM graduate programs.