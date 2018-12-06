Videotel Digital Hits 50,000 Digital Signage Media Player Installations

Videotel Digital has hit a milestone with 50,000 screen installations thanks to the increasing demand for their digital signage media player product line. Their products integrate a company’s venue-specific highlights and play them for guests and passersby on a continuous loop.

Lisa Schneider, the VP of Marketing & Sales for Videotel Digital, said of the milestone: “It attributes that our clients want to answer the increasing demand for digital signage with our products because their functionality is flawless. Our digital media player product line is impactful because it’s not only dynamic, it’s low-maintenance. You power them on and the machines will run uninterrupted. They are phenomenal all-in-one products.”

Utilized across myriad businesses and governmental agencies, Videotel's clients AVinclude professionals in the field of hospitality. This industry often uses digital solutions for in-room channel advertising as well as lobby signage and way-finding for their guests. At the same time, museums utilize the products for interactive exhibits while restaurants simplify their ordering process with digital menu boards. Lobby signage in corporate buildings and brick and mortar retail stores also find digital signage integral for highlighting product information as do trade shows, casinos, and special event venues.

“Possibly some of our most rewarding work has been with both retail and healthcare,” Schneider added. “Our clients in this industry find the media players ideal for engaging both patients in waiting rooms and for enhancing in-store experiences in retail stores. Essentially wherever people gather we can enhance their stay and increase dwell time to displays. It’s incredible that one product can improve the customers’ experience so much but, it does. We think that the installation of 50,000 screens is an achievement that is just as amazing as it is believable.”

Videotel Digital can create customized digital signage solutions to fit any application. For example, customized industrial plug-and-play display solutions can meet the requirements of simple SD/USB digital signage as well as 4k network custom signage with unlimited zones and a long list of software capabilities. Interactive digital signage solutions with LED push buttons, proximity sensors, motion sensors, and other interactive devices are available as well. Currently, six types of industrial-grade digital signage players are offered on Videotel Digital’s site. The six media players range in price between $298 and $482.