Videotel Digital Announces its New 4K/1080 Network Digital Signage Media Player

The What: Videotel has announced availability of the new VP90 4K/1080p player. The VP90 will be available for purchase to businesses worldwide.

The What Else: Among the largest selling points for the VP90 is its network connectivity, built in scheduler and the functionality to become an interactive solution all in one. With streamlined convenience, the industrial digital signage media player can update content remotely from a URL, FTP or LAN. Not limited by vicinity, it can also update content on multiple units at one time across multiple locations. It can connect via Ethernet connection or wi-fi and it will continue auto playback even if these connections are lost.

The Bottom Line: The new product will offer exponential solutions to hotels, retail, restaurants, trade shows, events, healthcare facilities, and museums among myriad other venues. Videotel Digital offers free digital signage software which means no monthly license fees or subscription fees. They also offer free customer service during business hours. The VP90 comes with a two year premium warranty.