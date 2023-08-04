Vanco Unveils New 4K Wireless Extender and Multiview Matrix

Vanco International has released two new products from its Evolution line designed to simplify 4K video signal delivery while preserving quality and user experience. This fall, Vanco will begin shipping a wireless 4K extender and a 4X2 4K video matrix with built-in Multiview.

The EV4KWHDMI, Vanco’s first fully wireless 4K HDMI extender, delivers 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 video up to 154 feet (50m), traversing walls and floors as easily as Wi-Fi. The extender offers plug-and-play wireless signal transmission, with multiple wireless channels to avoid interference with other devices. It features IR control signal passthrough, allowing the user to control the HDMI source remotely from the display.

For distributed systems and other complex applications, the EV4KWHDMI features a signal loop-out on the transmitter, allowing local monitoring or cascading the signal to additional AV distribution devices.

“The EV4KWHDMI offers freedom and reliability for 4K HDMI signal delivery,” said Brandon White, director of new product development for Vanco. “Now, in contexts where it’s infeasible to run cables through the walls, integrators have a plug-and-play alternative they can count on.”

The EVMX42MV 4×2 HDMI Matrix delivers signals from up to four HDMI sources to two displays, with seamless switching and eight different built-in display modes. Users can display one, two, three, or all four sources at once, allowing integrators to easily configure display setups for digital signage, sports bars, collaboration spaces, and more.

The EVMX42MV delivers 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 HDMI signals with HDR and features analog and digital audio de-embedding for each output. Control is highly flexible: the EVMX42MV offers IR, RS-232, and IP control, as well as third-party drivers for RTI, Control4, and Creston.

“4K resolutions are now the rule rather than the exception for both commercial and residential applications,” said White. “These new Evolution products make it easy and affordable to deliver full 4K experiences that clients will love.”