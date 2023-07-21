Vanco International Adds Two New Wall Mount Offerings to Portfolio

Vanco International has added to its collection of wall mounts boasting simple installation and a variety of sizes to support single displays and video walls.
The wall mount lineup includes improvements to Vanco’s line of fixed mounts, tilt mounts, and articulating mounts and adds two dealer-requested expansions: a pop out mount and a video wall mount.
“The mount is an often overlooked but important aspect of display design,” said Brandon White, director of new product development at Vanco. “We were thoughtful in how we designed these two new additions to our mount line, paying careful attention to those details that will help dealers on the job. For example, a spring-loaded pop-out feature will come in handy during service calls: Just ask anyone who has used fixed mounts on a 3×3 video wall to “save money” and then had a service call for the center display.”
The new mounts include:
- Pop Out Mount (POP4390): The new pop out mount is VESA compatible, supports up to a 90-inch television, and is rated at 165 pounds. The mount offers dealers great functionality, cable management, and easy access to the back of the TV. In addition, the mount has a motion range of 5 degrees up and 10 degrees down.
- Video Wall Mount (VWA3770): With similar benefits of pop out functionality and cable management as the POP4390, Vanco’s new video wall mount can bring simplicity to the often-tedious process of mounting video walls. The mount can accommodate displays from 37-70 inches, is rated to 99 pounds, and offers both horizontal and vertical adjustments.