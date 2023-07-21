Vanco International Adds Two New Wall Mount Offerings to Portfolio

Vanco International has added to its collection of wall mounts boasting simple installation and a variety of sizes to support single displays and video walls.

The wall mount lineup includes improvements to Vanco’s line of fixed mounts, tilt mounts, and articulating mounts and adds two dealer-requested expansions: a pop out mount and a video wall mount.

“The mount is an often overlooked but important aspect of display design,” said Brandon White, director of new product development at Vanco. “We were thoughtful in how we designed these two new additions to our mount line, paying careful attention to those details that will help dealers on the job. For example, a spring-loaded pop-out feature will come in handy during service calls: Just ask anyone who has used fixed mounts on a 3×3 video wall to “save money” and then had a service call for the center display.”

The new mounts include: