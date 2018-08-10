Residential Systems to Host 15 Things You Can't Miss at CEDIA Webinar

Residential Systems is set to host a "15 Things You Can't Miss at CEDIA" webinar on Friday, August 24 at 2 p.m. ET. The webinar will be a deep dive into new technologies that attendees will see at CEDIA 2018 in San Diego, CA.

"This free webinar will offer custom installers an insightful and candid preview of key products to watch for as they peruse the show," said Anthony Savona, content director, Residential Systems. "Getting to sneak a look behind the curtain at this year's CEDIA Expo is one of the biggest perks of working in the media—I'm excited to share this perk with webinar attendees."

To learn more about this free webinar, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2759371056638510595