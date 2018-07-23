Vanco Intros Four Products From Beale Street Audio, PulseAudio, and Vanco

The What: Vanco International has introduced four new products from the Beale Street Audio, PulseAudio, and Vanco brands. The new products offer residential and commercial AV distributors and dealers with the latest in HDMI wireless extender and receiver technology, as well as compact subwoofer amplifiers and Bluetooth transmitter/receivers.

Beale Street Audio A220 amplifier

The What Else: Small and compact, the Beale Street Audio A220 amplifier fits almost anywhere and can drive even the most demanding subwoofers. The A220 is Class D, 220 watts, and features a stereo/mono line level audio input that can receive full-band audio from any audio amplifier, receiver or preamp, or an LFE input from an appropriately featured device. With an efficient digital design that runs cool under almost any load, the A220 also features a stereo speaker level input and pass-through, adjustable subwoofer crossover frequency, and adjustable phase settings. The A220 is a simple and efficient way for installers to add amplified in-wall or in-ceiling subwoofers to multiroom audio amplifiers that do not have zone-specific level outputs.

Pulse Audio PABT410 Bluetooth 4.1 Transmitter and Receiver

Designed for audio components that do not already feature Bluetooth functionality, the Pulse Audio PABT410 Bluetooth 4.1 Transmitter and Receiver can be used to send or accept Bluetooth signals with A2DP, AVRCP, and apt-X compatibility. The PABT410 includes both analog and digital connections with 3.5mm and SPDIF connections for inputs and outputs and automatically searches available devices for connectivity. The PABT140’s integrated fast-charging battery is well suited for mobile use as it does not need to be connected to a power supply. The device supports voice prompts and Dual-Stream (TX) and Dual Connection (RX) modes to maintain multiple connections simultaneously. With the PABT410, installers can now bring Bluetooth functionality to any audio product.

Vanco HDWIRKIT/RX kit

The Vanco HDWIRKIT/RX kit extends HDMI signals wirelessly up to 131 feet/40 meters and includes both a transmitter and receiver for point-to-point application. Able to transmit up to 1080p HD video and audio, the HDWIRKIT/RX can split wireless HDMI signals to up to four displays and multiple kits can be installed in one application without interference. The HDWIRKIT/RX does not require line-of-sight transmission and can send and receive signal through most obstacles, making it a convenient solution for installations where running cable is an issue.

The Bottom Line: The A220 and HDWIRKIT are available now. The HDWIR-RX and PABT410 will be available late July 2018. Interested distributors can contact Vanco International directly for pricing