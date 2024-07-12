Valens Semiconductor's VS6320 Chipset Integrated into Dozens of New Products

The VS6320 USB 3.2 extension solution from Valens Semiconductor has been integrated into dozens of products from manufacturers in the Pro AV market. The wide variety of product launches allow for the seamless extension of USB 3.2 peripherals over a single Category cable.

The VS6320 is an ASIC-based USB 3.2 high performance extension solution that supports the HDBaseT-USB3 standard, which allows for the extension of 6Gbps bidirectional USB data, alongside power, controls, and frame synchronization.

"The remarkable number of companies that have designed VS6320-enabled products is testament to the tremendous value this chipset brings - providing reliable long-reach USB 3.2 connectivity while maintaining lower cost, size and power dissipation," said Gabi Shriki, head of audio-video business at Valens Semiconductor. "This chipset will facilitate USB peripherals becoming ubiquitous across the Audio-Video industry, and we're proud to be spearheading industry transformation with a reliable extension solution for this interface."

[Time to Unpack: 5 Talking Points from InfoComm 2024]

Products released include USB extenders, PTZ cameras, videobars, wall plates, docking stations, room appliance controllers, and USB hub switches. These will empower videoconferencing setups with reliable, streamlined, and affordable connectivity.

"We are launching an entire suite of products based on Valens' VS6320, which answered the connectivity challenges of reliable USB 3.2 extension," said Jennifer Crotinger, C2G product manager at Legrand | AV. "Our products span a range of applications, including corporate and education, and we've already seen significant interest in these products from our customers and partners."

"When it comes to video bars, the biggest pain point reported by end users has been the distance limitation for the Bring Your Own Device/Meeting use cases," said Bobby He, CEO at PolyView. "With the Valens VS6320, we are now completely eliminating this pain point for seamless videobar integrated extension. We are expanding our product line to support the leading camera brands with this technology."

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[INFOCOMM AWARDS: Installation Product Awards Winners | Best of Show]

"We've always been committed to delivering professional high-quality AV/UC products in the marketplace, which is why we're thrilled to partner with Valens Semiconductor on this USB 3.2 extension solution," said Keith Kennedy, managing director at ProITAV USA. "Many of the largest vendors in the ProAV industry, whom we count as our customers, have defined their next-generation products to include HDBaseT-USB3 extension, and we're thrilled to be able to put together cutting-edge designs based on the VS6320."