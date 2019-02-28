Vaddio Ships CeilingMIC Microphones

The What: Vaddio has begun shipping the CeilingMIC overhead microphone, designed to deliver professional audio quality for conferencing.

The What Else: Each CeilingMIC unit is designed with three microphone elements encased in a single pendant hanging enclosure, delivering full 360-degree pickup coverage with integrated acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) and digital signal processing (DSP). The DSP interface box provides AEC reference from the far end and applies it to individual mic elements so conference calls are clear on both ends of the conversation. The three-element array head also has an LED mute status indicator.

“These overhead microphones are a more economical alternative to a custom installation,” said Rob Viren, Vaddio product manager. “They also keep clutter off the table for a clean aesthetic.”

Installation involves connecting a Cat-5 cable between the EasyMIC port and the CeilingMIC interface box. Power, control, and audio are incorporated into a single cable. The CeilingMIC supports lengths of up to 100 feet (30.5 meters) of Cat-5 cable between its interface box and EasyMIC ports.

The CeilingMIC pendant includes a 36-inch adjustable drop cable, and with a standard RJ45 jack connection, the pendant can be extended to a total length of 15 feet (5 meters) from the interface box with a Cat-5 cable.

The Bottom Line: With full 360-degree pickup coverage, one CeilingMIC provides full coverage for an average size meeting room table with five to seven participants. For larger tables, a second CeilingMIC provides additional coverage. CeilingMIC microphones are well suited for both drop-tile ceilings and open-ceiling environments, and support both reference and non-referenced AEC.

CeilingMIC Microphones are compatible with Vaddio products designed with an EasyMIC port including AV Bridge MATRIX PRO, ConferenceSHOT AV Cameras, EasyUSB MicPOD I/O, and EasyUSB Mixer/Amp.