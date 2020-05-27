Vaddio Device Controller Touch Panel Now Shipping

The What: Vaddio is now shipping the Vaddio Device Controller, a 10-inch color touchscreen device that allows the user to add simple control to any space. The Vaddio Device Controller integrates our popular online user interface for an easy-to-use and familiar experience across our devices.

Vaddio Device Controller (Image credit: Vaddio)

The What Else: The Vaddio Device Controller was designed to easily access web-based user interfaces of dozens of Vaddio-connected devices like PTZ cameras, EasyIP peripherals, AV bridges, and more. PoE power and an included commercial-grade, steel tabletop mount with category cable routing allow for a simple and flexible installation.

“This is a great device for any situation where simple, in-room control is needed,” said Rob Viren, product manager at Vaddio. “PoE allows for easier installations in more places than ever. Our customers have been looking for an easy way to integrate control in unique places like lecture hall podiums or boardroom tables where high-quality video content is becoming increasingly more important.”



The Bottom Line: The Vaddio Device Controller can be added to a conference room, lecture hall, or meeting space for video switching, camera position presets, volume control, and other picture adjustments.