Userful unveils command and control module for visual networking platform

The What: Userful has released a real-time interactive drag-and-drop control tool to the visual networking platform.

The What Else: The command and control module includes an entirely browser-based tool that runs on any platform. No additional software is needed to install or manage and integrate seamlessly with current client software. There is an unlimited number of sources and user licenses for increased flexibility. Multiple operators can work simultaneously on the same display. The module can work entirely on LAN. A WAN or internet connection is not required for increased security. The easy and intuitive interface that does not require additional training.

The Bottom Line: With the new command and control module, users can move and resize unlimited sources on a video wall or large display directly from a web browser -- allowing for efficient source management.