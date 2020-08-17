Unprecedented Numbers of Students Are Taking a Gap Year. What Should They Do With the Time? (EdSurge)

"In ordinary times, Harvard University has made a practice of encouraging its admitted students to consider deferring admission and taking a gap year. Twenty percent of its first-year students have now taken them up on that offer—roughly three times the number that usually defer."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Large numbers of students planning to take a gap year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Rather than framing this as a year off, students should focus their energies on making the most of this experience, despite the difficulties imposed by a global health crisis. EdSurge offers helpful advice to help students carve a meaningful path.