University System of Maryland Rolls Out Virtual Science Labs Across All Campuses (Campus Technology)

"The University System of Maryland has partnered with Labster to provide its virtual laboratory simulations across all USM institutions. The university is working to integrate virtual science labs into its course offerings as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited students' and instructors' access to classrooms."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For schools that are continuing remote instruction this fall, solid solutions for virtual alternatives to in-person labs are necessary. While simulated labs aren't exactly the same as the hands-on experience, it offers a risk-free form of interactive learning.