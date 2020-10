"With campus closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Illinois Urbana—Champaign has given prospective students a new way to tour its campus online, the university announced last week."—Source: EdScoop

With physical campuses being closed as the coronavirus spreads, institutions like the University of Illinois are turning to virtual solutions for campus tours, via video and virtual reality, to give students a look at campus life.