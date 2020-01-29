Topics

University CIOs are becoming business leaders, says Educause report (EdSurge)

"The use of technology in higher education has transformed rapidly in recent decades, and the role of the university chief information officer has changed right along with it. Now as a new decade begins, the CIO enters yet another phase, acting as an integral influencer both of student success and business missions, according to an Educause report released Tuesday."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As information technology plays an increasingly important role in all aspects of higher ed as we know it, the role of the CIO is shifting in tandem, positioning them as campus-wide influencers.