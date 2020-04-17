Topics

Universities are moving more than just classes online (EdScoop)

"Now that the majority of classes have been moved online as universities adapt to the new reality of higher education during a pandemic, institutions are turning their focus to adapt other essential services."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While getting classes online has been a big priority, there are other important campus services that have also been making a remote transition. Read how schools are making everything from performances and exhibitions to  mental health support accessible from a distance in the age of COVID-19.