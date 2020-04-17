Universities are moving more than just classes online (EdScoop)

"Now that the majority of classes have been moved online as universities adapt to the new reality of higher education during a pandemic, institutions are turning their focus to adapt other essential services."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While getting classes online has been a big priority, there are other important campus services that have also been making a remote transition. Read how schools are making everything from performances and exhibitions to mental health support accessible from a distance in the age of COVID-19.