Under New Management

Project management software is more than an organizational tool. It can be a "game-changer for AV integrators, helping them manage their projects effectively and efficiently in several key ways,” said Matthew Booth, founder and managing director of Specifi, which, along with the other companies in this article, produces AV project management software. “They include time management, resource allocation and scheduling, collaboration and communication, documentation and reporting, proposal creation and client management, client and project tracking, and the scalability and flexibility of their growing companies.”

While it's relatively easy to make the case for AV project management software, there are many important criteria AV integrators must consider when choosing the software that’s right for them. First and foremost, they need to find the software that best aligns with their company.

According to Tim Bigoness, CMO with D-Tools, points to consider include the company's organizational style and what specific problems they are looking to solve. “You then need to determine specifics such as the number of office and field users, the depth of products with integrator-level pricing accessible via the software, accounting integrations with QuickBooks and other solutions, ease of use related to proposal creation, mobile capabilities, pricing and, most importantly, onboarding and support from the software provider.”

“Consider the platform's compatibility with existing infrastructure, the flexibility of its pricing options, and the specific features or services that align with the business needs,” noted Max Kopsho, Jetbuilt’s director of business development and strategy. “Look for platforms that offer customization options, such as modules that grow with the business as needs change. Finally, prioritize solutions that empower a team, streamline workflows, and enhance productivity without disrupting the core operations of an audiovisual integration business.”

The lowest price isn’t necessarily the best price for your AV business. To get the most out of project management software, it’s crucial to find a "competitively priced platform that follows the workflow that your industry follows,” explained Doug Greenwald, owner of ProjX360. “That’s why we focus on the AV industry. Other great project management software options are available, but they cater to different industries, so there isn’t a lot of consistency within those platforms for the AV integrator. Integrations are also important, and ProjX360 integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks, D-Tools, and Portal.io, for example. Our job is to make project management easy by working with other software platforms that our customers use.”

Specs and Schedules

D-Tools offers two end-to-end business management software solutions with extensive project management capabilities. “D-Tools System Integrator (SI) on-premises software has been serving the project management needs of integration companies for over 25 years with an array of PM functions, including project planning, Gantt chart capabilities, scheduling, field technician management, and more.” Bigoness said. “D-Tools Cloud is the company’s other end-to-end solution with a full project management suite of functionality. Using this web-based platform, commercial integrators can assign detailed tasks and dispatch field technicians, enabling mobile status updates and time tracking on the go.”

Both software solutions have access to the D-Tools Integrated Product Library, with access to more than 1.6 million products and integrator-level pricing. D-Tools SI also uses manufacturer product specifications to generate precise proposals, drawings, and purchase orders, while keeping AV integrators on top of a project’s progress via automatic status updates. Meanwhile, D-Tools Cloud allows integrators to assign detailed tasks and dispatch field technicians, while enabling mobile status updates and time tracking on the go.

Developed by an industry veteran, ProjX360 is a cloud-native solution for AV projects. (Image credit: ProjX360)

A veteran AV integrator, Greenwald developed ProjX360 project management software after searching for an overall management solution software that met the needs of his own integration company (but couldn’t find one). “ProjX360 AV is a cloud-native, complete end-to-end SaaS management solution for a wide variety of AV projects and customers,” he told SCN. “Pro AV integrators love our inventory management features—from barcode scanning and serial number tracking to project-based product tracking and virtual warehouses."

ProjX360 manages AV projects starting from the sales pipeline and creating detailed proposals. "Once the proposal is approved, ProjX360 manages the entire project with work orders, scheduling, time tracking, and other tools through the completion of the project," Greenwald added. "Integrators can even manage service calls with ProjX360’s service work orders and service scheduling. If a product needs to go in for repair, you can create service repair tickets and even set notifications so that if a product isn’t back from the manufacturer in a certain time frame you will get a notification to follow up.”

Jetbuilt is an international, web-based project software for AV, IT, security, and structured cabling professionals. Compatible with PC, Mac, and mobile platforms, Jetbuilt manages AV projects efficiently using an integrated product database, dealer pricing integration, team collaboration, and file sharing. Its database includes more than 3.1 million products with prices from more than 4,000 brands.

“From its inception, Jetbuilt has prioritized ease of use, ensuring an intuitive interface and customer-focused workflow,” said Kopsho. “Jetbuilt's unparalleled automation capabilities set it apart from other solutions. With a single click, every task across every project stage is generated and distributed, eliminating manual task allocation."

One standout feature is the ability for integrators to require photo documentation of a completed task, whether it's confirming correct installations or site cleanliness, to ensure quality control. Kopsho said the software also incorporates time tracking, providing project managers with "real-time oversight to monitor progress against projected timelines and facilitating timely interventions.”

Specifi's CRM is tailored specifically for integrators and keeps track of all client interactions. (Image credit: Future)

According to Booth, Specifi is the most complete business management platform available to AV integrators for saving time, closing more business, and improving profits. It helps dealers manage client relationships from the first impression through to lifetime support. “Our integrated CRM [customer relationship management] is tailored specifically for integrators, ensuring that all client communications are organized and easily accessible," he noted. "This helps in managing relationships effectively and keeping track of all interactions with clients. It serves as a digital binder for each project, making it easy for new technicians to support legacy systems.”

Specifi’s system design tools allow dealers to create detailed designs using an extensive product library of standard and custom products, product bundles, favorites, and proposal templates. Network design, cable/wiring, and labor are all connected to the products, making it easy to develop accurate proposals quickly and aided by Specifi’s ability to automatically generate project management documentation.

“Our digital proposal feature allows for easy personalization with embedded videos and images,” Booth added. “Dealers can track when and how often clients view the proposal, and clients can digitally sign and make electronic deposits directly through Specifi.”

The Specifi platform integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 360, Google Calendars, QuickBooks, and Xero. Plus, it provides AI-assisted copy development for crafting compelling emails, system descriptions, and website sections. An interactive Client Portal allows customers to track project status, access documentation, view and pay invoices, manage change orders, and schedule service calls.

AI and Other Advances

As people who live and breathe project management software, the experts interviewed for this article know how much these platforms are doing for their AV clients today, and what more they could be doing for them tomorrow.

Compatible with PC, Mac, and mobile platforms, Jetbuilt features an integrated product database and team collaboration. (Image credit: Jetbuilt)

“Project management software has become indispensable for audiovisual integrators and their clients amidst the evolution of highly complex and fully integrated systems,” observed Kopsho. “With customers now possessing advanced knowledge and actively contributing to projects, the need for streamlined processes is critical.”

“Integrators will likely see a boost to their bottom lines through the effective use of the software,” Bigoness said. “Going forth, integrators can expect to see web-based solutions reach equivalent capabilities to desktop on-premises solutions.”

“Project management software is already making a significant impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of AV integrators by automating tasks, improving communication, and enhancing project accuracy,” Booth said. “Looking ahead, advancements in AI, mobile technology, VR/AR, collaboration tools, predictive analytics, and IoT integration promise to further revolutionize the industry, making project management even more seamless.”

“AI is touching every part of how we live,” Greenwald agreed. “We foresee the integration of AI, not just in project management software but in every type of software, enhancing the way it performs and evolves faster than ever before.”