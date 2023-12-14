D-Tools Cloud Solo Plan Now Available for ALL System Integrators

In an effort to drive industry growth, D-Tools is now offering the D-Tools Cloud Solo plan for free, effective immediately. The D-Tools Cloud Solo plan provides a single user the ability to manage their sales pipeline, estimate jobs by leveraging D-Tools' comprehensive product library with dealer-specific pricing, generate world-class proposals, sign contracts, issue change orders, publish POs, invoice, and collect payments.

D-Tools hopes by offering complimentary access it will elevate integrator professionalism, expedite proposal throughput, and enhance sales close rates, creating a positive industry-wide impact.

“Besides having been a long-time customer and raving fan of D-Tools, what excited me most about taking the helm at D-Tools was the thought of being in the unique position to have a positive and significant impact on the electronic systems industry as a whole...an industry I had come to love. Despite having made a mark on more than 2,000 new customers that have been onboarded during my tenure, I still feel we have barely scratched the surface,” reflected Randy Stearns, CEO of D-Tools. “Today, I am proud that D-Tools is in the financial position to be able to open its arms and welcome in those integrators who aspire to grow their business and better serve their clients and do so in a manner that is free of the financial burden typically associated with industry-specific software subscriptions. Moreover, in this spirit of giving, D-Tools will also gift a free additional full license of D-Tools Cloud to each of its thousands of existing loyal customers.”

D-Tools empowers electronic system integrators of all sizes by continuously enhancing its products to meet the needs of the industry. Dealers can sign up for their Free D-Tools Cloud subscription through a dedicated registration page on D-Tools.com. After registering, dealers can easily add more seats (at an additional cost) as needed to accommodate their team. D-Tools offers flexible plans to scale with growing needs, ensuring the entire team can leverage the full, end-to-end feature set of D-Tools Cloud for enhanced collaboration, effective project management, and ongoing service for client engagements.