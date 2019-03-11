UMass Will Build a National Online College. But What About Its Previous Online Offshoot? (EdSurge)

"University of Massachusetts president Marty Meehan made a splash this week by announcing plans to build a large-scale online college for adult learners that aims to compete with giants like Arizona State University and Southern New Hampshire University."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Last week's announcement doesn't mark UMass's first foray into the world of online learning. On the contrary, the university has been supporting online students since 2001. EdSurge digs into how this new push will differ from what the school had previously established.