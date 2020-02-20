Udemy Raises $50 Million Series E to Grow Online Courses Worldwide (EdSurge)

"Udemy, a provider of an online learning platform of more than 150,000 courses, has raised a $50 million Series E round of funding, claiming a $2 billion valuation. Benesse, an education and publishing provider in Japan that has been a content and localization partner of Udemy’s since 2015, made the investment."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of massive growth, Udemy is planning to use this round of funding to expand its offices around the world, including its headquarters in San Francisco.