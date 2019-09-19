U Michigan Initiative to Explore Extended Reality Tech for Education and Research (Campus Technology)

"The University of Michigan has announced a campuswide initiative make U-M a hub for education and research in extended reality. Efforts will be led by the U-M's Center for Academic Innovation through a three-year funded commitment announced by Provost Martin Philbert."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

XR has untapped potential as a learning tool. Read how U-M's Center for Academic Innovation will explore computer-generated environments, from virtual reality and augmented reality to mixed reality and beyond, pairing the technologies with course design.