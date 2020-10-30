U. Mass. Amherst got its data analytics platform online just in time for the pandemic (EdScoop)

"IT and institutional research teams at the University of Massachusetts Amherst developed a data analytics platform last year, just in time to support urgent planning efforts that arose as the pandemic began spreading last March. In a session during Educause’s online conference Thursday, university leaders explained the evolution of the project, which included a major strategy shift, and how the data platform has come to play a major role in how administrators make decisions across a wide range of university functions."—Source: EdScoop

Behold, the power of data analytics. Thanks to solid strategic planning and lucky timing, the University of Massachusetts Amherst had a platform in place before COVID started wreaking havoc. Now, they use formerly inaccessible data to drive important decisions.