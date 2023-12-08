Two LED Video Displays Are Welcoming and Informing Los Angeles Visitors

To spice up its off-site marketing, on-site marketing and sponsorships, and experiential and entertainment content, Ovation Hollywood turned to Daktronics LED displays. Formerly known as Hollywood & Highland, in conjunction with Consumer Experience Group (CEG), the 2023 installation included two LED video displays to its shopping center and entertainment complex owned jointly by DJM Capital Partners and Gaw Capital USA in Los Angeles, CA.

“Daktronics and CEG are reliable partners and supported us throughout the process—from conceptual design, engineering, permitting, and installation and turnover," said Kristofer Golder, vice president of development for DJM Capital Partners. "We look forward to continuing our business relationship and working together on future digital display endeavors.”

The larger of the two displays, the Tower Arch display, features a 6-millimeter pixel spacing and measures approximately 18x31 feet. It is positioned near the top of an archway for maximum exposure to audiences as they move about the entertainment complex.

The second display, Core Portal display, is mounted above a main entryway. It features a 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing and measures nearly 6x31 feet. These displays feature environmental protection ensuring they operate as expected in the California weather.

These displays can show any graphics, animations, and branding messages for sponsors of the retail center. The versatility of these digital signs allows them to be update and change messages at the click of a button or at a moments’ notice. The content can be adjusted to supplement current events or seasonal content.