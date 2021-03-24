TVU Networks Announces Free Software Developer’s Kit for TVU Anywhere App

The What: TVU Networks has announced the TVU Anywhere SDK, a free software development kit for the TVU Anywhere live IP video streaming app.

The What Else: With the new TVU Anywhere SDK, developers can add reliable, high-quality, low-latency live video transmission to an iOS or Android app, according to the company. The new kit is designed to make it easy for reporters, viewers, and fans to contribute live video for programming.

The TVU Anywhere SDK is meant for developers involved in app creation for broadcasters, news outlets, sports teams, or any other organization involved in live video production. It allows them to integrate TVU Anywhere into an existing app, which adds a robust live streaming element compatible with the TVU Networks ecosystem including TVU Receivers, TVU Grid, TVU Producer, and more.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, use of our TVU Anywhere app to share live video from at-home contributors and reporters has simply exploded,” explained Matt McEwen, vice president of product management, TVU Networks. “The use of remote production will only continue to grow, and live video is a key part of that workflow. Our new TVU Anywhere SDK provides developers with a simple and affordable way to help media companies, sports organizations, and other content creators to generate more content from more people faster, which leads to more viewer engagement.”

The Bottom Line: With TVU’s patented IS+ protocol, TVU Anywhere is designed to provide reliable, low-latency transmission for live coverage, even in extreme conditions. It automatically bonds a mobile device’s available cellular and WiFi connections to provide maximum bandwidth and connection redundancy.

TVU Anywhere SDK, along with complete instructions, is available now for direct download at tvunetworks.com/tvu-developer/.