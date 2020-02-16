tvONE Ships New Dynamic Mode for CORIOview

The What: CORIOview, a fast, intuitive, 4K multi-window processor with up to eight sources by tvONE, can now be used in two modes. Users can choose from a classic multi-viewer look and feel or the highly-optimized Dynamic mode when collaboration and ease of use really matters in huddle rooms, meeting spaces, and control rooms.

tvONE's CORIOview now features Dynamic mode. (Image credit: tvONE)

The What Else: With the new Dynamic mode, users can connect, collaborate, and present like never before, according to the company. Connecting a source to CORIOview will automatically add users to a shared visual multi-window display, and the push of a button will take the user to full screen to present with maximum impact. For ease of navigation, on-screen labels provide users with source information and audio status. If users need to pause their visual collaboration, output video and audio can be muted or unmuted as desired.

The Bottom Line: tvONE is now shipping a new Dynamic mode to its 4K multi-window processor, CORIOview.