tvONE Ships HDBaseT HD-One Wall Plate with Selectable VGA & HDMI Inputs

MG-WP-611-US wall plate

The What: tvONE, a designer and manufacturer of video and multimedia processing equipment, has announced the shipment of the HD-One wall plate transmitter series, consisting of the MG-WP-611-US and MG-WP-611-EU.

The What Else: Available in regionally specific form factors, the MG-WP-611-US and MG-WP-611-EU are easily powered by a local power supply or the MG-CT-612 Receiver (coming soon) with integrated Power over HDBaseT (PoH). You can also connect to a Magenta HD-One RX or tvONE CORIO products providing extra flexibility and reliability.

Additionally, the HD-One wall plate delivers full uncompressed HD video 3D and 4Kx2K, RS-232 and IR while supporting VESA resolutions up to 1920x1200@60Hz and HDTV resolutions up to 1080p. The HD-One wall plate is designed with a high-quality matte anodized aluminum finish and features a decora plate on the US version.

MG-WP-611-EU wall plate

The Bottom Line: The HD-One wall plate Transmitter series enables switching and extension for HDMI (up to 4K) and VGA (up to 1080p) signals while providing HD extension up to 230ft (70 meters) and 4K extension up to 130ft (40 meters).