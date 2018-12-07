tvONE Releases New Active Optical Cables

The What: tvONE has released a new line of active optical cables, featuring DisplayPort 1.4 active optical cables (MG-AOC-88x) and HDMI 2.0 active optical cables (MG-AOC-66x).

The What Else: These plug-and-play active optical cables provide video and audio extension with no compression or latency up to 328ft (100m) and without the need for external power. The HDMI 2.0 active optical cable supports up to 4K60 4:4:4, while the DisplayPort 1.4 active optical cable supports up to 8K60 4:4:4.

The Bottom Line: Both cables are available in non-plenum and plenum versions in 10 different lengths from 10m to 100m, providing the ultimate flexibility. The cables provide a simple yet powerful solution for extending ultra-high resolution over long distances.