Tripleplay Offers Free Digital Signage Layout Package

Tripleplay—developer of IPTV, digital signage, and video streaming solutions—is offering a digital signage layout package available to download for free, providing simple and eye-catching informative content giving advice on social distancing, hand washing and COVID-19 symptoms.

Global Digital Signage, IPTV, Tripleplay and Onelan have created some free health and safety based digital signage resources for their network of partners and clients facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These full-screen layouts are hygiene and medically themed, consistent with advice from the World Health Organization, and can be easily uploaded onto a site’s existing playlist and distributed to TV displays. The templates prevent organizations from having to spend valuable time creating content and makes sure they are communicating the right messages to key workers in different industries. Visit the Tripleplay website to download the content creation tool.

