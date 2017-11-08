Tripleplay Launches Support for LG WebOS

Tripleplay announced that support for LG webOS 3.0 system-on-chip will be available in the New Year following the release of its latest software platform.



Tripleplay’s integration has already been deployed at the Wanda Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid, and will incorporate support for TripleSign Digital Signage and TripleTV IPTV.

“LG is one of the world’s most highly regarded smart TV brands and Tripleplay has grown to become one of the top names in digital signage and IPTV, and this integration offers us both some great opportunities in the professional AV industry," said Dr. Peter Martin, chief technology officer at Tripleplay. “We have a live site successfully deployed using this technology and this development will ensure our clients and partners remain confident that by using Tripleplay they are future proofed and are working with a global leader in the market.”

Tripleplay support for LG webOS system-on-chip will be included in all new deployments following the release of Caveman 1.0 in December 2017, whilst existing clients can follow their upgrade path to Caveman 1.0 and benefit from the same enhancement.