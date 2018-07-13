Trinity Video Communications Changes Name to Trinity Dynamics

Trinity Video Communications has changed its name to Trinity Dynamics. According to the company, the rebrand is designed to communicate Trinity's services beyond video solutions.

“We are very proud of what we have accomplished for the last 18 years. Our products and markets are continually changing and improving the way organizations communicate and share experiences,” said Barry Sawayer, CEO of Trinity Dynamics. “We are more than an audio-video integration company. We are a dynamic solution provider that creates incredible experiences for our customers.”

In addition to the name change, Trinity Dynamics has also revamped its website and logo. The new website can be accessed at trinitydynamics.net.