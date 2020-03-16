Transforming Your Online Teaching From Crisis to Community (Inside Higher Ed)

"We are living in the midst of what Priscilla Wald calls “the outbreak narrative” in her book Contagious: Cultures, Carriers, and the Outbreak Narrative. In the “evolving story of disease emergence,” as more campuses are closing and requiring that classes be taught online, it is important to remember also to contain the spread of prejudice, judgment, isolation, alienation and hatred."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

