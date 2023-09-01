Tough-Tone Paint to Be Rolled out Across All Wharfedale Pro Loudspeakers

Wharfedale Pro introduced its new Tough-Tone paint finish. The current sand-based Rhino Rock paint finish will be replaced by the new ultra-resilient, polyurea-based finish.

The decision to move to Tough-Tone paint is based on customer feedback and the fact that many users deploy Wharfedale Pro products across a range of demanding environments. According to Simon Godfrey, sales director at Wharfedale Pro, the durability provided will help the company's loudspeakers maintain their appearance and structural integrity over prolonged periods of use.

The properties of Tough-Tone paint also allow for easy touch-ups and cleaning, ensuring that minor imperfections can be corrected, further prolonging the longevity of Wharfedale Pro’s already reliable products.

Wharfedale Pro understands that maintaining aesthetic consistency is crucial for its customers. While Tough-Tone paint offers heightened durability, the color matching closely resembles their classic Rhino Rock finish, ensuring a seamless transition for all users.

The rollout of the Tough-Tone finish will begin with the brand’s landmark WLA line array series (excluding the waterproof WLA-XF series) from September. Other models, including the Delta Series, EVO-X Series, Focus Series, Impact-X Series, Reason-X Series, GPL Series, and the T-SUB-AX15B will receive the upgraded finish from October onwards.