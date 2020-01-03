Totsu Sangyo Earns PSNI Global Deployment Certification

Integration firm Totsu Sangyo and its chief globalization officer Noritaka Nobukawa have received the PSNI Global Deployment certification. According to PSNI, this certification ensures that customers receive a standardized approach to service and integration no matter where in the world their project is located because they are working with a PSNI certified integrator.

“By having this certification process in place, our members customers can be assured they’re always going to get the same standardized, superior service from region to region, country to country,” said Chris Miller, executive director of PSNI Global Alliance.

“We’re very excited that Noritaka and Totsu Sangyo have been certified for Global Deployment with PSNI,” said Akio Ohga, CEO of Totsu Sangyo. “Noritaka is a valuable part of our integration team, and this certification allows us to work in-sync with other integrators globally so we can focus on the same goals for the best outcome for our customer.”