Toshiba Upgrades Digital Signage in Oracle Arena

Toshiba America Business Solutions' recently installed a ultra high-definition (HD) digital signage in the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.



The Lake Forest, Calif. tech company's LED ribbon displays stream in-game team and player statistics in dazzling ultra HD at the Golden State Warriors’ home venue. Toshiba's digital signage within Oracle Arena also spotlights upcoming games, concerts and special events while streaming sponsor advertisements in brilliant 56 by 1840 resolution. A nearly 3-foot wide 360-degree ribbon display splits the sports and entertainment venue’s upper and lower decks and stretches 950 feet around the perimeter of Oracle Arena.

Toshiba’s digital signage also rings the top and bottom of Oracle Arena's main scoreboard above center court with 2-foot wide ribbons. The scoreboard’s upper ribbon display streams information in 40 by 1840 ultra HD resolution and measures 96 feet long. The ribbon display on the lower section of the scoreboard is 50 feet long and streams in 40 by 960 ultra HD resolution.

“Oracle Arena continually strives to enhance the comprehensive event experience for our patrons,” said Jon Werbeck, vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “The introduction of Toshiba’s new ultra HD ribbon displays throughout our venue is definitively enabling us to meet this objective. Upgrading to the company’s best-in-class digital signage further underscores our commitment of providing Oracle Arena patrons with an unparalleled event experience.”