Tim Murray to Lead Visionary Solutions' U.S. Sales

Visionary Solutions, has announced that Tim Murray has joined the company as national sales manager. A 30-year veteran of the professional audio industry, Murray most recently served as western region sales manager at Symetrix, where he consistently exceeded yearly sales goals, showing double-digit growth year-over-year for more than 10 years. Murray previously worked in sales management positions at such companies as Xantech Corporation, Otari USA, Sennheiser, and HHB.

"Visionary Solutions is the perfect next step in my career, especially given my background in pro audio and network product sales" said Murray. "Visionary Solutions is a future-looking company that is delivering amazing and innovative AV-over-IP solutions, with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and strong dealer relationships. I share those values and am excited about this opportunity to drive U.S. sales for a growing, vibrant company with leading-edge technology."

"We're delighted to add Tim Murray to our team," said Visionary Solutions Chief Operating Officer Scott Freshman. "He's a proven winner who strengthens us in so many ways. His extensive sales management experience and deep knowledge of AV and networking make him perfectly suited to lead our U.S. sales effort. And of course we love Tim's emphasis on providing the best possible care and support for dealers, integrators, end users, and consultants."