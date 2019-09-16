These are 2019’s top 10 wireless trends (eCampus News)

"Wireless technology plays a key role in today’s communications, and new forms of it will become central to emerging technologies including robots, drones, self-driving vehicles and new medical devices in wireless trends over the next five years."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We can't say this trending list is incredibly surprising, with various developments adjacent to the wireless revolution, such as long-range wireless and low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks. What is more interesting is how sensors are fueling the next chapter for IoT, according to Gartner. Check out the rest of the cord-free predictions.