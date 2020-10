"In 2016, Credential Engine set out to tally all the badges, degrees, certificates, licenses and diplomas available to denote educational attainment."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The credentialing movement has been gaining steam in a major way. With a staggering number of pathways available, questions around quality loom, underscoring the need for standardization to help cement the value of non-degree options.