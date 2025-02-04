The Team Behind Atomic Golf Shares Tips for Success

(Image credit: LG)

The growing golf entertainment industry promises tech-enabled driving range competitions and fun, as well as innovative experiences for guests. The new Atomic Golf venue in Las Vegas has upped the ante with a property-wide LG digital signage network comprising hundreds of TVs that can be easily managed through SAVI’s webOS-based content and control platform, as well as a variety of direct-view light emitting diode (dvLED) displays with independent content management. As a founding partner of the complex, LG’s involvement extends across the entire experience. With a company tagline as direct as “Bigger, Better, Bolder Golf,” Derek Austin, director of facilities, and the rest of the team at Atomic Golf Las Vegas wanted to make sure the reality lived up to the promise.

For starters, LG displays ranging from 43 to 110 inches grace all 103 hitting bays, multiple sports bars, and the Cosmic Lounge. The building exterior features multiple large-scale dvLED displays, while finer-pitch dvLED models create a 360-degree visual experience inside. These combine to make the venue one of the city’s most enthralling digital attractions, with the special ability to offer branded and customized on-screen content for private events.

(Image credit: LG)

A Tech-Heavy First Impression

(Image credit: LG)

According to LG Business Solutions USA senior vice president Michael Kosla, Atomic Golf’s show-stopping digital signage network empowers the business with remote control of every connected display, automated on and off schedules, network-wide updates, and the advanced ability to direct content to displays or groups of displays, including custom graphics and presentations for parties and events.

“The guest experience is the driving force behind golf entertainment venues, and the race is on to develop increasingly engaging spaces and attractions,” Kosla said. “Atomic Golf has set a new entertainment standard with the launch of its Las Vegas venue that delights guests with creative digital attractions from the parking lot to their private hitting bay, keeping with the city’s tradition and reputation of bright lights and unique experiences.”

Even when they are simply passing by on the adjacent highway, Las Vegas visitors and residents are introduced to the tech-heavy vibe of Atomic Golf showcased through more than 2,800 square feet of outdoor LG dvLED displays that promote the various activities and zones within the complex. LG’s high-brightness, IP-certified, 10mm-pixel-pitch dvLED technology ensures clear visibility and high-quality imagery any time of day, with light sensors that automatically adjust brightness for optimal daytime and nighttime viewing.

Thick plexiglass flooring houses LG dvLED displays, which can be updated with just a few clicks using a portable, tablet-based control interface. (Image credit: LG)

Expertly Controlled Chaos

Continuing inside, virtually every step is greeted with a digital display running in-house content, live sports broadcasts, promotions, and graphics powered by RealMotion. In the Cosmic Lounge the “every step” experience is literal thanks to ingenious, 1.5-inch-thick plexiglass flooring housing LG 1.8mm-pixel-pitch dvLED displays. Atmospheric visuals playing on the floor displays can be updated and swapped with a few clicks using a control interface developed by integration firm Simply Connected. The lounge atmosphere is truly top to bottom, with additional dvLED screens on the walls and ceiling.

“Part of the success of our unique design and installation relied on LG’s large product catalog, powerful software, and ability to provide a solution for every need and space—from the giant outdoor dvLEDs to the 55-inch displays in each hitting bay and 110-inch 4K LCD displays in the VIP suites,” said Austin. “When combined with the SAVI control system, we end up looking like maestros as we walk around with a tablet and switch content on request, which is great for sales walkthroughs with event clients or promotions partners. We can change the entire ambiance of a space, or the whole venue, in 30 seconds.”

In fact, every LCD display on the premises can be managed through SAVI’s intuitive interface, which is built on LG’s webOS smart platform and designed to work optimally with LG displays running webOS software. To optimize workflows and expedite system operations, Simply Connected developed a separate content system for the dvLED displays that addresses the variety of shapes, sizes, and pixel counts of each distinct screen.

Special features also enhance specific elements of the venue, such as the ability for DJs to integrate with the Cosmic Lounge dvLEDs to create unique atmospheres or present their personal vision when performing.

(Image credit: LG)

Teamwork at Every Turn

“It was enormously beneficial to get LG involved early too, so we could evaluate the full range of options and plan the design around the experiences we wanted to deliver, rather than trying to retroactively fit technology into pre-designed spaces,” Austin said. “The under-floor displays in particular required a lot of planning and input from multiple contractors and would have been incredibly difficult—if not impossible—to add on at a later stage. Since the goal was to create a variety of experiential spaces and exhibit our mastery of technology through a cohesive ambiance, we needed the perfect combination of hardware, software, and experience to get it right the first time.”

A number of rentable VIP rooms include LG dvLED displays, while a 4K 0.7mm-pixel-pitch MicroLED display delivers unrivaled color, contrast, and sharpness in the fourth-floor VIP room, and a 136-inch HD All-in-One display is featured in the third-floor VIP room.

Everything at Atomic Golf is elevated, including the bar menu and the specialized cocktails. Even the putting experience has been enhanced and game-ified, with eight putting bays featuring infrared cameras and projection systems that project different scoring zones onto the green, making for a one-on-one game where players can deploy offense or defense like in bocce or shuffleboard.

Additional project partners included Jones Sign, which supplied and installed the LG dvLED displays; and Peerless-AV Mounts, which provided custom mounts for the dvLED displays.