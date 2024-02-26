33 Million Pixels Help Light Up Formula 1 Race Track

The Las Vegas Strip shined bright during the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix—but not solely from the race car lights zipping around the track. In partnership with Liberty Media and the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., Samsung Display technologies were featured throughout the highly anticipated race’s pit building, including three extra-large grandstand screens with a total of 3.8 million pixels, and a dynamic tight-pitch display that serves as a backdrop for the entry escalator. The star of the race was an LED display in the form of the F1 logo, acting as a new “star” in the sky sitting atop the 1,000-foot-long pit building rooftop—so bright that it may even be visible from outer space.

The 28,166-square-foot 10mm LED display with over 22 million pixels spans 481 feet––longer than a football field––and mirrors the shape of the F1 logo, exciting viewers watching from home as broadcasters use the sign to provide more immersive and close-up views of the race. (Image credit: Samsung)

“As F1’s viewership skyrockets in the U.S., Liberty Media and the Las Vegas Grand Prix are focused on delivering the most memorable experiences for fans in attendance as well as viewing the broadcast around the world,” James Fishler, senior vice president of the Display and Home Entertainment Divisions, Samsung Electronics America said. “The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is a turning point for the sport of racing, as the installation of these best-in-class Samsung displays dramatically adorns the Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building and revolutionizes how fans in the grandstands watch this race.”

With over 500 million F1 fans worldwide, technology must evolve to drive fan engagement to ensure the experience does not go stale. With the cost of sports entertainment rising for fans watching in person and at home, organizations have to evaluate how their venues and events are televised, with the home viewer top of mind. Over-the-top, innovative experiences are going to make or break the cost-to-benefit analysis for fans.

The 28,166-square-foot 10mm LED display with over 22 million pixels spans 481 feet––longer than a football field––and mirrors the shape of the F1 logo, exciting viewers watching from home as broadcasters use the sign to provide more immersive and close-up views of the race. Additionally, a 1,480-square-foot 3.9mm LED escalator display is designed to create a “wow” moment as it presents stunning content using over 9 million pixels.

Grandstanding

The grandstands are outfitted with three 941-square-foot Samsung 8mm LED displays, with over 1.2 million pixels to enhance the viewing experience for all in-person attendees, ensuring that a moment of the action is not missed. The displays used for the race feature Samsung’s latest and most advanced HDR10+ technology, with over 8,000-nit brightness, to provide the most dynamic image quality even on the sunniest of days.

The F1 rooftop logo, escalator trapezoid, and three grandstand displays feature more than 33 million Samsung LED pixels and over 32,000 square feet. When combined, the displays are long enough to lap the Las Vegas Strip Circuit two and a half times, and bright enough to light up the sky and turbocharge the viewing experience for professional racing fans.

“Las Vegas is primed to host an F1 Grand Prix event of the most impressive magnitude, and we are excited to deliver heightened experiences for our fans,” Renee Wilm, chief executive officer of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc said. “Through our partnership, we are achieving this goal with the innovative technology that Samsung has brought to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.”