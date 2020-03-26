The Shift to Remote Learning: The Human Element (Inside Higher Ed)

"Last week in this space, I asked a group of thoughtful observers a set of questions about what colleges' sudden, widespread shift to remote learning might mean for the future of online education. The column seemed to strike a chord with a lot of readers -- many positively. But others suggested that the questions I posed, and the people I posed them to, weren't the ones front and center for 'the situation we're in,' as George Station, a lecturer and faculty associate at California State University Monterey Bay, put it on Twitter."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

We talk a lot about tech-based solutions, but what about the people they serve? This article collects the perspectives of higher ed tech experts who take a look at the human impact the sudden transition to online learning due to COVID-19 has caused.