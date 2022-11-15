The Rise Hollywood Turns to leftchannel and SNA Displays for Digital Art Experience

Leftchannel (opens in new tab) has designed a bespoke digital art piece for upscale apartment community, The Rise, located in the heart of Hollywood. The art piece not only brings life, but compliments the property’s array of resident-centric characteristics.

“Leftchannel and SNA Displays (opens in new tab) did a great job designing our digital art piece," said Jimmy Hancock, executive vice president, Encore Capital Management. "It’s such a unique feature to the property. The feedback has been —both residents and guests are really enjoying it.”

(Image credit: leftchannel)

The Rise was beautifully designed to harmonize with the outdoors and offer signature amenities that give you spaces to retreat, relax, and revive. Inside, the residences are styled interiors with modern looks and the latest finishes and smart home features. All of this comes together to create a truly elevated living experience in one the most connected and cultured locations in L.A.



Leftchannel created video/motion graphics content that embraces the building’s harmonious relationship with the outdoors as well as pays tribute to the film industry for which the city is known. The dynamic digital art piece adds a component of modern and sophisticated visual interest and creates moments of joy for residents and visitors alike.

Known for their intentional, purpose-driven design, leftchannel’s captivating art piece leverages SNA Displays’ distinctive trapezoidal LED video wall, spanning 60-feet long within the building’s airy and welcoming parking structure. As is the benefit with digital art installations, modules can be continuously refreshed with artful content, injecting fresh energy into the experience as desired.