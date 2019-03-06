The future of AI in digital learning is in our daily work, not the classroom (eCampus News)

"In academia, instruction usually stops at the (real or virtual) classroom door. When students enter the workforce, they’re typically on their own if they have questions about how to apply what they learned in a real-world situation. Certainly, it’s unreasonable to expect instructors to field emails, texts, and calls from former students during the workday, but a lot of learning happens while actually on the job, where people apply the skills learned in a classroom."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, instructors can answer a student's questions during a course, but when the class ends and students find themselves on the job with real world questions, where can they turn? This article looks at how higher ed could leverage AI to field questions and better support lifelong learning.