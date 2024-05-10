The Epson EB-PQ Series Is Now Available—What to Know

Epson's EB-PQ Series, its new large venue 4K laser projectors, are now available. Supporting the evolving trends of immersive entertainment and engaging displays in the office and classroom, the new 4K projectors offer higher pixel density on screen to ensure realistic content, especially when viewing up close. Featuring eight models, the new lineup ranges from 8,000 to 20,000 lumens of brightness, including what Epson calls the world’s smallest and lightest 10,000 and 20,000-lumen 4K projectors.

The full lineup features Epson’s 3-chip, 3LCD technology, and new 4K Crystal Motion technology that realizes 4K resolution on-screen with extraordinary detail and color brightness. From intimate showcases to massive productions, projection needs vary depending on applications, environment, lighting conditions, and more. The new EB-PQ Series was built with this in mind, offering a range of high brightness options with powerful feature sets in compact chassis.

“Launching the new 4K projector lineup marks a significant milestone for Epson projection, reflecting the continuous innovation and extensive research and development efforts Epson has dedicated to projection technology for the large venue and event markets,” said Ramzi Shakra, senior product manager, Epson America. “These projectors set new standards in visual excellence with incredible picture detail in compact form factors and 3-chip 3LCD technology across the range for bright, accurate colors. We’ve already received incredibly positive feedback from early demos and are excited for more end users to experience their full potential first-hand.”

The EB-PQ Series leverage Epson’s new 4K Crystal Motion technology, as well as a high native contrast ratio and 3-chip 3LCD technology for detailed images with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Powered by a 20,000-hour virtually maintenance-free laser light source, the energy efficient projectors come equipped with frame interpolation for fast moving objects, HDR support5 and scene adaptive gamma correction for lifelike images.

For fixed installation applications and the rigorous demands of live events, the 13,000, 16,000, and 20,000-lumen projectors feature a filterless cabinet and IP5X-rated hermetically sealed optical and light source unit as well as liquid cooling for enhanced longevity and reliability.

The lineup includes a host of premium features, such as built-in NFC functionality to streamline multi-projector installations and can be paired with the optional attachable PixAlign camera for added automated tools, including edge blending assist, geometry assist for stacking, auto color calibration,8 and screen matching. Additionally, the simple stacking and simple blending features can be performed without an attached router or PC.

The models pair with optional powered lenses (sold separately), including a zero-offset ultra short throw 0.35 lens to increase installation flexibility in a range of spaces. End users can also control and monitor multiple projectors in a single, large space with the Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT) and easily manage projector inventory from any device with a web browser with the new Epson Projector Management–Connected (EPM-C).