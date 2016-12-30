The Digital Signage Federation Announces 2017 Officers

The Digital Signage Federation announced the election of its new officers who will lead the organization in 2017.



Richard Ventura of NEC Display Solutions becomes the 2017 Chairman while Randy Dearborn of MGM Resorts International, who served as the 2016 Chairman, will now head the Past Chairman’s Council. Moving into the Vice Chair role is Spencer Graham of West Virginia University, who will be joined on the Executive Committee by Len Dudis of Grupo Vidanta and Jeff Kent of Cineplex Entertainment who will serve respectively as Secretary and Treasurer.“Our previous leadership laid the foundation for the DSF’s focus on education, standardization, outreach and globalization," said Richard Ventura, 2017 Chairman of the DSF. "These core values and ideas are what make the DSF the industry’s strongest voice. I look forward to continue driving growth and strategic direction of the DSF as we enter 2017. Looking ahead, we see further expansion with DSF Europe, an increase in membership, a rebranded organization and website, as well as the development of special interest groups supporting both integrators and the DOOH space. I challenge those who are members to help us continue down this path and those who aren’t yet members to join an association aimed at supporting growth and delivering value to the digital signage industry.”