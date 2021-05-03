The 4 stages of Zoom enlightenment (eCampus News)

"We’ve all been there in the last year: trapped in the gaze of a webcam while a speaker drones on and on or addressing a class full of black boxes wondering whether anyone was at the other end. Our pandemic dependence on videoconferencing accentuated the unique pains and pleasures of interacting with our fellow humans mediated by technology."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When a Zoom-based presentation goes poorly, it can be downright painful, but it's something we've all undoubtedly experienced during the pandemic. This article breaks down the levels of connection via videoconference, highlighting paths that allow for deeper interactions.